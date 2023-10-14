Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond is officially an empty nester after her youngest, Todd, left for college this fall.

She and her husband, Ladd, seem to be holding up OK but she did decide to visit her youngest at school last weekend. Todd, 19, is a football player at the University of South Dakota.

In a sweet post after her trip, Drummond shared a photo of her and her son in full football gear.

"In this photo from last Saturday, I am displaying the classic goofy, dreamy, I-get-to-see-my-kid-for-two-whole-hours empty nest sad-but-happy mom smile," she wrote in the caption. "Let me know if you get it. (I love you, Todd.❤️)"

In a blog post on her website, Drummond's team noted that she had to drive eight hours both ways to visit Todd.

After one commenter replied that they would drive to school functions just to see their grandkids for a short time, Drummond replied: "It’s what we parents (and grandparents do!) do! ❤️"

She also shared a sweet photo of what appears to be her husband hugging his son.

"Love," she captioned the photo with a red heart emoji.

It's not the first time Drummond has posted about hanging out at home, sans-kids. In May, she jokingly pleaded with her kids to come back.

"Kids please come back, Dad’s making me go to work with him now," she captioned a selfie.

Drummond is also mom to biological children Alex, 29; Paige, 23; Bryce, 21; and foster son, Jamar, 21.