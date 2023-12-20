Model, actor and entrepreneur Molly Sims is letting us peek behind the curtain to see the secret that every parent knows about family photo sessions: They're an absolute nightmare.

So often, we receive holiday cards showing families in coordinating outfits, looking serene and well-behaved. And Sims did end up with an absolutely adorable Christmas card photo of her three children. In a TikTok video, Sims shows us the good, the bad and the furry chaos that it took to produce an absolutely adorable Christmas card photo of her kids and dogs.

Sims shares her three kids (Brooks, 11, Scarlett, 8, and Grey, almost 7) with husband Scott Stuber, chairman of Netflix Film. And from the looks of things, the family of five — plus dogs Ruby and Magic — never has a dull moment. (And let's not forget Sims's "emotional support animal," a bearded dragon named Taco, not pictured.)

In the video, which is labeled "The Christmas Photo vs. how we got it," Sims treats us to a series of clips underscored with jaunty carnival music. You can see: