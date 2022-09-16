Madonna and kids Lourdes and Rocco wear matching Tom Ford outfits for NYFW

Madonna and her oldest kids had a night on the town at New York Fashion Week.

On Sept. 14, Madonna, 64, attended the Tom Ford SS23 Runway show and sat front row with her 25-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, and her 22-year-old son, Rocco Ritchie.

Rocco Ritchie, Madonna and Lourdes Leon at the Tom Ford Spring 2023 Ready-to Wear show. Nina Westervelt / WWD via Getty Images

The trio all wore Tom Ford to the show and looked stunning in their ensembles.

Madonna donned a satin hooded bodysuit and the designer's Bianca hobo mini bag, while Leon wore a glossy viscose tank dress with a matching leather bag.

Ritchie, on the other hand, opted for a pop of color and wore a dark purple jacket with a lilac-colored charmeuse button-down shirt and dress shoes. The pale shirt matched the lenses in his mom's oversized sunglasses perfectly.

At the fashion show, other celebrities graced the front row, including Ciara, who sat next to Anna Wintour, and Katie Holmes, who took a seat next to Chris Rock.

Other celebs in attendance included Erykah Badu, Dove Cameron, Nicole Richie, Lori Harvey, Karlie Kloss, Carmelo Anthony, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Sisters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid were also in attendance, but as models who walked the runway.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

It's been a while since Madonna, Ritchie and Leon have attended an event together. In August, the "Hung Up" singer celebrated her 64th birthday with all six of her kids in Italy.

While there she also shared a few photos of herself celebrating Ritchie's 22nd birthday with her 10-year-old twins, Estere and Stelle.

“From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” Madonna captioned the slideshow on Instagram.

The pics showed her having a drink with her son, and carefully watching him cut into his briefcase-shaped birthday cake.

