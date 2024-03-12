Lily Allen is opening up about the difficult reality of balancing motherhood and fame.

The 38-year-old British singer spoke about how becoming a mom affected her career while appearing as a guest on the March 12 episode of the “Radio Times Podcast.”

During the episode, Allen reflected on her nearly 20-year career in the music industry since becoming a pop star in 2006 with the release of her popular single “Smile.” When host Kelly-Anne Taylor asked Allen if she reconsidered her plans for navigating the music industry after welcoming two children, the singer gave a candid reply.

“Well, as I said before, I never really had a strategy when it comes to career. But yes, my children ruined my career,” she said while laughing.

She continued, “I mean, I love them and they complete me. But in terms of pop stardom, totally ruined it, yeah.”

Taylor laughed as television presenter Miquita Oliver, who was also a guest on the podcast, said she appreciated Allen’s honesty.

“It does not mix!” Allen replied. “It really annoys me when people say you can have it all because, quite frankly, you can’t.”

Allen then explained why her childhood made her want to prioritize raising her two daughters — Ethel Mary, 12, and Marnie Rose, 11 — over making music.

“Some people choose their career over their children, and that’s their prerogative. But my parents were quite absent when I was a kid. And I feel like that really left some nasty scars that I’m not willing to repeat on mine,” she shared.

The “Littlest Things” singer said she doesn’t regret her decision.

She added, “And so I chose stepping back and concentrating on them and I’m glad that I’ve done that because I think they’re pretty well-rounded people.”

“Fingers f—crossed,” she quipped.

She shares her two daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

Allen went on to say that she believes it is impossible to truly have it all in our current society because everyone is “self-centered” nowadays.

“I think that you know on Instagram you see quite a lot about this, ‘No negative energy’ and ‘I’m just protecting my healthy boundaries’ and ‘It’s all about me.’ Blah, blah blah. I think if we were less like that and we were more actually about community and taking care of the community, then maybe you could have it,” she suggested. “But I think people just can’t afford childcare in the way that you’re supposed to. It just doesn’t add up.”

She also pointed out that even single people without children struggle to get by.

Allen recalled realizing that it would be difficult to manage her personal life and being a musician after she released her first album.

She shared, “Even like in 2008 when the crash happened, but I had had the success of my first album, I remember thinking, ‘Hang on a second. Like, I’m No. 1 in the actual charts, and like on the front cover of the newspapers every day. And I found it hard to buy myself a flat.’ I was like, ‘How was everyone else coping?’”

Allen concluded, jokingly, “And it’s definitely not got easier. So yes, in answer to your question, they ruined my life!”

Since her debut, Allen has released four studio albums: “It’s Not Me, It’s You” (2008), “Sheezus” (2014) and “No Shame” (2018). She has since dabbled in acting and starred in the comedy series “Dreamland” last year.

Who is Lily Allen's husband?

In September 2020, she tied the knot with “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

David Harbour and Lily Allen attendded the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Amy Sussman / Getty Image

Harbour shared pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, including a snap of the Elvis impersonator who officiated the wedding. In a second photo, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose enjoyed a post wedding trip to In-N-Out Burger with their mom and Harbour.

Read on to learn more about Allen’s two daughters.

Ethel Mary

Allen’s rep confirmed she was expecting when she married Cooper in June 2011 at St. James the Great Church in Gloucestershire, England, People reported at the time.

She gave birth to Ethel Mary in November 2011.

Marnie Rose

The couple welcomed a second baby girl, daughter Marnie Rose, in January 2013.

Shortly after her arrival, Allen wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “Quite overwhelmed by all the well wishing going on. THANKYOU everybody x x x.”

Throughout the years, Allen has rarely posted photos of her children on social media. When she does upload pictures of them, she covers their faces.

In December 2023, she took her daughters to Paris. She shared photos of them visiting museums and the Eiffel Tower during the trip on Instagram.

“Oh Paris ! Little mini break this weekend showing the girls the city,” she wrote in the caption, in part.