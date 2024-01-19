Kendra Wilkinson has gone through a lot of ups and downs since living at the Playboy Mansion as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends.

The former “Girls Next Door” star, now 38 and a mom, revealed to People that she was hospitalized for a mental health crisis in September 2023. Her ex-husband, Hank Baskett, 41, was there in the emergency room with her.

“To accept help that day and for him to accept to drive me to the hospital was a huge day in both of our lives, I think," said Wilkinson. "And yeah, he did say he was proud of me. He did. That’s all I care about.”

Baskett, a former NFL player, and Wilkinson were divorced in 2018, after Baskett acknowledged that he was unfaithful in 2014 when Wilkinson was eight months pregnant. Their children, Hank Randall Baskett IV and Alijah Mary Baskett are now 14 and 9, respectively.

“A lot of people cheat — a lot of people have affairs and it’s not a good thing to do, but it’s something I forgive,” Wilkinson said. "Hank is an amazing father, an amazing co-parent, and he deserves all good things."

Wilkinson said she didn't date after her divorce because she was hopeful that she and Baskett would reconcile. She said, "I loved Hank so much, and I still do, and I will always love Hank.”

In many ways, that hope negatively impacted her mental state; she said she kept finding reminders that her marriage was over. Ultimately, she realized that they can still love each other without being married. “What he did in my marriage doesn’t define him to me today,” she said.

After taking time to focus on herself and her mental health, Wilkinson said she's "starting to get excited about the future," and that she and her children are "lucky" to have Baskett. “We’re co-parenting really well. It’s what divorce is about, it’s a very giving thing,” she said.