Katherine Heigl celebrates ‘magical’ daughter Naleigh’s 15th birthday

As Katherine Heigl’s oldest daughter, Naleigh, celebrates her 15th birthday, the actor is reflecting on the difficulties and importance of motherhood.

On Nov. 23, the 45-year-old actor uploaded a sweet photo of her daughter to Instagram in honor of her special day. In the caption, Heigl penned a lengthy tribute to her “magical” teenager.

“15…Naleigh Moon is 15 today. It’s hard for me to find the words to properly express the depths of my love for this beautiful, tender hearted, thoughtful baby of mine,” she began. “No words feel profound enough to do this love justice. I will try.”

Heigl — who shares Naleigh, 11-year-old daughter Adalaide and 6-year-old son Joshua with husband Josh Kelley — said it is impossible to prepare for becoming a mom.

She wrote, “I mean sure, you can find guidance but that’s all it is. Guidance. The actual experience is all that truly educates and that can be…difficult, when you feel you’re learning as you go to properly parent a child.”

The “Firefly Lane” star said there is no greater responsibility than motherhood.

“And there have been times…more than I care to admit, when I fear I have really messed it up,” she continued. “Never the love part. That part is easy. But the rest…well…that part is at times overwhelming, terrifying, confusing, frustrating, lonely. But even though I have failed at times to be the mother I expect of myself, I have somehow miraculously ended up with a daughter whose gentle spirit, sense of responsibility and goodness, beauty and patience astounds me.”

The proud mom further praised her daughter, describing her as a “magical young woman” with a “beautiful spirit.”

“Happy Birthday my perfect girl!” she cheered. “I’m so incredibly proud of you. I believe so much in you. No matter where this world takes you I’ve got you.”

Heigl added, “I love you with every fiber of my being, every cell in my body, from the very depths of my soul.”

At the end of her post, she wished her fans a happy Thanksgiving.

Kelley left a sweet comment on the post. He wrote, “My baby,” with a red heart.

The couple’s three children are growing up fast. Last year, their son had his first day of kindergarten.

Heigl commemorated the milestone by sharing pictures of all her children, including a snap of Joshua getting ready to board his bus, on Instagram.

“Back to school for these two and off to kindergarten for my last and final baby,” she wrote in the caption, in part. She said she didn’t know if she should cry or embrace the moment.

The “27 Dresses” star also shared a TikTok video of her and her husband following Joshua’s bus all the way to school.

Heigl frequently shares relatable posts about being a mom on social media. She has opened up about raising three children in recent interviews, too. In May, Heigl explained to TODAY.com how her show “Firefly Lane” affected her parenting.

“This show has informed how I talked to my daughter about female friendship when I find that there’s strife or drama going on and how much of it has to do with boys,” she said at the time.

She said the Netflix series, which concluded with two seasons in April, teaches the importance of an unbreakable friendship. With the show, she said she wants her daughters to understand that female friendship “is not not less important than a romantic relationship.”