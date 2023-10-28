'Teen Mom 2' Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with twins after welcoming fifth baby last year

Kailyn Lowry is adding two more bundles of joy to her family.

The “Teen Mom 2” alum revealed on the Oct. 27 episode of her podcast, “Barely Famous,” that she is pregnant and expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Lowry shared the news while talking about her vacation in Thailand with TikToker Allison Kuch.

What Kailyn Lowry shared about the pregnancy so far

“I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs,” Lowry, 31, told Kuch, who is also expecting her first baby and was vacationing in Thailand at the same time. “I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea.”

"So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but like, I didn’t think anything of it because I was like, 'There’s just no way, like, there’s no way I am,'" Lowry said.

Lowry then confirmed that she was expecting twins when she was talking to Kuch about tracking their ovulations.

“This is my sixth (pregnancy), six and seven for me,” Lowry responds, confirming that she is expecting twins. “I’ve gotten pregnant when I’m not actually ovulating.”

She later said, “I’m about to have seven kids.”

Kailyn Lowry welcomed baby No. 5 in 2022

The news of her pregnancy comes weeks after she revealed on the Oct. 13 episode of her podcast that she welcomed her fifth child, her first with Scott, a boy named Rio, last year.

Kailyn Lowry attends the 27th annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 15, 2023 in New York City with sons Isaac, Lincoln and Lux. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

At the time, she also told People that she wasn’t necessarily “ready” to share the news. “I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again,” Lowry explained. “I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it.”

Meet Kailyn Lowry's five sons

Lowry is also mom to son Isaac, 13, with ex Jo Rivera, 9-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez.

Lowry’s first pregnancy with Isaac was documented on “Teen Mom 2” in 2011. During the show’s fourth season, she and Marroquin welcomed Lincoln and got married, before divorcing in 2015.