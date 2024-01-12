Jessica Simpson and her preteen daughter revisit ‘Chicken of the Sea’ moment in new commercial

Jessica Simpson and her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell are making viewers laugh in a new Chicken of the Sea commercial that pokes fun at Simpson's reality TV past.

The commercial kicks off by showing the mother-daughter duo sitting on a sofa, where Simpson is dipping her fork into a packet of Chicken of the Sea brand tuna.

“Mom, what are you eating in that packet?" asks Maxwell.

“It’s called Chicken of the Sea, but it’s not really chicken — it’s tuna,” Simpson responds. “So don’t get confused by it.”

“Who would ever get confused by that?” Maxwell responds.

Looking defensive, Simpson replies, “No one. Not your Mom,” before laughing awkwardly.

In 2003, the singer and fashion designer famously got confused about the contents of a can of Chicken of the Sea during an episode of her MTV reality show "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica."

In what became one of the show's most memorable moments, Simpson ate from a bowl of Chicken of the Sea while sitting on a couch.

"Is this chicken, what I have, or is this fish?" she asked a stunned Lachey, Simpson's husband at the time.

"I know it's tuna," she added, "but it says chicken ... by the sea."

Simpson's new commercial alongside her daughter is hardly the first time she's poked fun at her past confusion.

In 2017, Simpson revived the iconic moment after reading headlines about Whole Foods recalling their chicken salad after realizing it contained tuna rather than poultry.

Simpson sent a supportive tweet to Whole Foods on Twitter at the time, joking, "It happens to the best of us."

In 2021, she reacted to a lawsuit alleging that Subway served fake tuna in its subs and wraps by sending the restaurant chain a similar message on Twitter.

“It’s OK @SUBWAY. It IS confusing,” Simpson tweeted.