Jennie Garth shared a rare photo of her 17-year-old daughter, Fiona, and fans can’t get over their uncanny resemblance.

“She looks like Kelly Taylor,” one person wrote, referring to the character Garth played on “Beverly Hills, 90210.”

Added another, “Kelly Taylor 2.0!!”

Garth, 51, was 18 when she landed her breakout role as popular high school student Kelly Taylor. The beloved teen drama ran from 1990 to 2000, and Garth appeared in all 10 seasons. Though Garth rarely posts photos of Fiona, she made an exception on the high schooler’s birthday.

“You are strong and brave and kind and curious and sometimes a little cray, but in the best possible way!” Garth captioned her Instagram post, in part. “You love with your whole heart, and you work hard to get what you want.”“I’m so excited to watch you fly,” the proud mom continued.

“You’ll always be my wild little gum chewing, hover boarding, cartwheeling bundle of energy and enthusiasm. Just promise me you’ll always let me hold you like I did this morning.”

Garth’s post is set to the Donna Lewis song “I Love You Always Forever.” Fun fact: Lewis performed the song on ‘90210’ in 1997!

The actor, 51, shares daughters Luca, 26, Lola, 20, and Fiona, with her ex-husband “Twilight” star Peter Facinelli. Garth and Facinelli were married 11 years before calling it quits and divorcing in 2012. Garth opened up in 2021 about what it’s like to parent three young women.

“You think that it’s hard when they’re young and they’re running all around, and needing you all the time,” she told People. “But as they get to be teenagers… it’s a whole different ball game. It’s like ‘Psychological parenting 101,’ and it’s definitely not for the faint of heart.”

“My job now is to just sort of keep them in right lane,” she added.