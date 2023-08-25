Chris Pratt shares funny results of glam makeover: ‘Jack would never do this to me’

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Chris Pratt got a little makeover, and it looks like it might've been from one of his daughters.

On Aug. 24, Pratt shared a cute selfie showing him wearing multi-colored gem stickers on his forehead and another snap of himself wearing pearl gems all over his face.

In the second snap, he he raised a hand to show that he had blue nail polish on his fingernails.

Pratt jokingly captioned the post, "All I have to say is… Jack would never do this to me."

Pratt shares his son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris, and his two young daughters, Lyla and Eloise, with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

In the comments, one person wrote, "Chris Pratt (Taylor’s version)," referring to Taylor Swift's re-recorded albums.

Another said, "You’re not a dad to a princess, until you get bedazzled and painted."

A third added, "Girl dad vibes."

During an April appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Pratt revealed what it was like to be a father to two little girls.

“I love it, man. It’s really great,” he said. “You hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is, in my experience.”

“My daughter, Lyla, is so girly,” he continued. “I picked her up yesterday, she goes, ‘Oh, Daddy, cute outfit! Look at those cute pockets!’ That’s not something Jack ever said to me.”

He laughed, "It’s nice to have a little appreciation for the pocket game!”

Chris Pratt shares his two daughters, Lyla and Eloise, with his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. @prattprattpratt via Instagram

In early August, Pratt and Jack shared a little father-son bonding time on a visit to Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

He shared pictures showing them sitting in the stands enjoying the game, showing off their Dodgers jerseys, and another of them posing with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw.

"What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!" Pratt captioned the post. "Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let’s go Dodgers!"