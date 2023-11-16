Supermodel Ariana Lima is responding to people who have criticized her appearance, one year after welcoming her son Cyan.

Lima shared a post on her Instagram story, seemingly clapping back at some of the negative comments on her social media account about her appearance. Many of the comments insinuated she's had work done.

"She did something to her face , Botox, fillers," one person commented on a post from Nov. 8. "She’s not the same."

Another wrote: "What did you do to your gorgeous face? It looks different?"

In her post on Nov. 15, Lima shared a selfie with seemingly no makeup on and her hair in a ponytail.

Lima's post on Nov. 15. Adriana Lima / Instagram

"The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two preteens, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs," she wrote in red text on the picture. "Thanks for your concern."

The Brazilian model recently walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes” with her two older daughters, Sienna and Valentina, whom she shares with her ex, Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić. She was joined by her boyfriend and the father of her youngest child, Andre Lemmers, and his two children, Miah and Lupo.

She told People in April that she is trying to embrace her "transitional body" after welcoming her youngest child.

Adriana Lima on April 15, 2014 in London, England, to announce that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. David M. Benett / Getty Images from Victoria's Secret

"Every day I have to remind myself, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,'” she said at a Victoria’s Secret event in April. "It’s a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It’s such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy."

Lima was a Victoria’s Secret angel from 1999 to 2018.