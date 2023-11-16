IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Adriana Lima responds to critics commenting on her post-baby body: ‘Thanks for your concern’

The former Victoria's Secret model shared her response to recent criticism with a makeup-free look on her social media.
"The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Adriana Lima attends "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov 13, 2023.Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
/ Source: TODAY
By Samantha Kubota

Supermodel Ariana Lima is responding to people who have criticized her appearance, one year after welcoming her son Cyan.

Lima shared a post on her Instagram story, seemingly clapping back at some of the negative comments on her social media account about her appearance. Many of the comments insinuated she's had work done.

"She did something to her face , Botox, fillers," one person commented on a post from Nov. 8. "She’s not the same."

Another wrote: "What did you do to your gorgeous face? It looks different?"

In her post on Nov. 15, Lima shared a selfie with seemingly no makeup on and her hair in a ponytail.

Lima in her kitchen with her hair in a ponytail and a makeup free face. "The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a 1 year old learning to walk, and three dogs...thanks for your concern," the red text on the photo reads.
Lima's post on Nov. 15.Adriana Lima / Instagram

"The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two preteens, a 1-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs," she wrote in red text on the picture. "Thanks for your concern."

The Brazilian model recently walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes” with her two older daughters, Sienna and Valentina, whom she shares with her ex, Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić. She was joined by her boyfriend and the father of her youngest child, Andre Lemmers, and his two children, Miah and Lupo.

She told People in April that she is trying to embrace her "transitional body" after welcoming her youngest child.

Victoria's Secret Press Conference 2014
Adriana Lima on April 15, 2014 in London, England, to announce that the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.David M. Benett / Getty Images from Victoria's Secret

"Every day I have to remind myself, 'Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,'” she said at a Victoria’s Secret event in April. "It’s a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It’s such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy."

Lima was a Victoria’s Secret angel from 1999 to 2018.

Samantha Kubota

Sam Kubota is a senior digital editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based in Los Angeles. She joined NBC News in 2019.