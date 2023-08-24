Jennifer Aniston says Adam Sandler sends her flowers every Mother’s Day

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler have an unbreakable friendship.

The “Friends” alum, 54, and the comedian, 56, have been close for about two decades and have starred in multiple films together. During a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, she shared just how special their bond is.

Aniston, who appears on the magazine’s fall women’s fashion issue, told the publication that Sandler and his wife, Jackie Sandler, have flowers delivered to her every Mother’s Day.

The “Morning Show” star did not share more details about the gift, however, she is one of many women in the public eye who has been unfairly criticized for not having children.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, she spoke about overcoming repeated pregnancy rumors throughout her career.

“I used to take it all very personally — the pregnancy rumors and the whole ‘Oh, she chose career over kids’ assumption,” she said. “It’s like, ‘You have no clue what’s going with me personally, medically, why I can’t … can I have kids?’ They don’t know anything, and it was really hurtful and just nasty.”

She also addressed the difference in how men and women are questioned about getting married and starting a family, calling it a “double standard.”

Aniston pointed out, “Men can be married as many times as they want to, they can marry (younger) women in their 20s or 30s. Women aren’t allowed to do that.”

A year later, in November 2022, she opened up more about why public speculation surrounding her personal life and pressure to become a mom was particularly difficult to hear.

She told Allure in an December 2022 interview that “nobody” knew she had previously tried to have a child.

“I was trying to get pregnant,” she shared. “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.”

She continued, “All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Even though she felt the time for children had passed, she does not have any regrets.

“I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore,” she said.

She also isn’t afraid to call out those who pushed a narrative for years that she did not want to have children because she was “selfish” or focused on her career.

Aniston pushed back on those rumors.

“God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child,” she said. “And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”