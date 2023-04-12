Mom goals! Canadian hockey player scores in game just months after giving birth

Canadian hockey player Natalie Spooner is unstoppable.

On April 5, just four months after Spooner, 32, gave birth to her first child, she scored the opening goal in a World Championship game. The three time-Olympic medalist forward also added an assist in a 4-0 defeat over Switzerland.

The victory was even sweeter because Spooner's infant son Rory was watching in the stands with his dad, Adam Redmond.

“I was pretty emotional,” Spooner tells TODAY.com. “There was so much uncertainty about whether I would get back to where I was before I had baby. There were moments were I was like, ‘Is my body ever going to feel normal again?’

The answer is yes. Spooner is back and stronger than ever.

Canada forward Natalie Spooner scored the first goal at Day One of the IIHF Womens hockey tournament at the CAA Centre in Brampton. Toronto Star via Getty Images

With approval of her doctor, the athlete lifted weights and skated throughout her pregnancy.

"I'm not someone who can sit still," she says.

After delivering Rory on Dec. 6, Spooner began taking short walks to help with her postpartum recovery. At first, she'd just do a lap around the block, but she quickly worked up to 30 minute strolls. By the time Rory was 4 weeks old, Spooner was back in the rink.

“It was no contacts, I was just skating around and doing some drills,” she says. “I was so happy to be back. I felt like myself again.”

At the six-week mark, Spooner reunited with her team in Toronto. To safely get back into fighting shape, she worked with a physical therapist and a trainer to come up with an action plan.

“They made sure I wasn’t overdoing it or setting myself back,” Spooner explains. The new mom notes that because she’s breastfeeding Rory, her ligaments are looser, making her more prone to injury.

“That was the main concern,” Spooner says.

Spooner says Rory loves coming to practices and games with his dad and Grandma.

“He’s surrounded by so many amazing ladies and they all want to snuggle him,” she says. “They call him our good luck charm.”

Meanwhile, Spooner is charming the world. After scoring that opening goal, she received messages from women across the globe.

“People are saying I’ve inspired them to get back into a sport or activity that they enjoyed before having kids,” Spooner says. “You can still do what you love, but also have a family.”

“Our bodies are amazing,” she adds. “They can do anything.”

