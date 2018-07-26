Beyoncé shares rare photo of twins Rumi and Sir

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Twins Sir and Rumi Carter turned 1 last month, but even Beyoncé and Jay-Z's biggest fans wouldn't recognize the little ones.

That's because, with very few exceptions, mom and dad have kept their babies' pictures private.

Until now!

Here they are! Beyoncé posted this rare pic of twins Sir and Rumi Carter to her website. Beyonce.com

Bey and Jay just wrapped up the European leg of their sold-out "On the Run II" tour, and on Wednesday, they shared shots from the sun and fun-filled breaks they enjoyed between shows.

Included in the mix of pics posted to the "All Night" singer's website was a sweet photo of Sir and Rumi sitting on her lap.

While Sir looked lost in (very serious) thought, Rumi and Beyoncé were all smiles. And what's not to smile about? Not only did the 36-year-old have her arms wrapped around her babies, she also had a water balloon in each hand.

Jay-Z takes in the view alongside his 1-year-old daughter, Rumi. Beyonce.com

The photos offered a rare glimpse of the whole family as they enjoyed rest and relaxation on board a private yacht.

In one shot, Jay-Z could be seen looking out over the water, holding on to Rumi's hand as she took in the sights, too. And as for 6-year-old Blue Ivy, she enjoyed another body of water — the yacht's pool — with her very own mocktail in hand.

Blue Ivy, 6, sips on her very own mocktail while she takes a dip in the pool. Beyonce.com

Beyoncé captioned the photos with one simple line: "Thank you Europe."

It's easy to see what they were so thankful for.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy soak up the sun on board a private yacht. Beyonce.com

And fans are no doubt just as thankful to get this peek of the famous — and famously private — family.