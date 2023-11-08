Barbara Bush says it was ‘awkward’ sharing a name with famous grandmother growing up

Barbara Bush, the twin sister of TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager, said she hit one snag with her name growing up — she shared the name with her grandmother, former first lady Barbara Bush.

"It was awkward," Barbara said on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Nov. 6 of sharing the same name as her Ganny.

"Because she was the president's wife," Jenna said, before pointing to her sister sitting next to her. "When she was in second grade."

Barbara recalled a particular issue she would have when she was younger.

"So I would call Domino's and order — thinking I was really responsible and ordering pizza — and they would hang up on me thinking that I was prank calling," she said. "Because that was really the prank-calling era."

Jenna and Kelly then gushed over their love of prank calling.

"I wanna prank call soon!" Jenna said as her eyes grew wide.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Clarkson also brought up a story involving the sisters' grandmother and none other than actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

"He said the craziest story that I did not know — he broke your grandma's ankle? And she wasn't super young, so that would hurt," Clarkson said.

The Bush sisters confirmed the incident happened in the 1990s, when Schwarzenegger went sledding with their grandfather, former President George H.W. Bush. At one point, Schwarzenegger ran into their Ganny, injuring her leg.

Barbara and Jenna at the inaugural gala with their grandparents in 1989. Getty Images

"By the way, that whole — like, they went sledding? Like, can you imagine? Like, two 75-year-olds being like, 'Hey, Arnold! Let's sled!'" Jenna said. "I can't get my head really wrapped around that."

Clarkson told the sisters Schwarzenegger told her their grandmother "took it like a champ though."

"She definitely did," Jenna replied.

Barbara added: "I think she liked having stories to tell, too, and that's a good one." (At the time of the accident, the White House said the first lady broke her left leg when she hit a tree while sledding on an icy hill.)

The sisters recently honored their grandmother when they read their new children's book, "Love Comes First," to kids at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine.

Jenna and Barbara’s grandparents weren’t the only political couple in their family. Their parents, George W. Bush and Laura Bush, also served as president and first lady from 2001 to 2009.