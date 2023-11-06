Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush have a new book: 'Love Comes First'

Twin sisters Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush have shared a lot of experiences through the years ... including becoming authors.

The two published their first book in 2017. "Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life" detailed their childhoods, from the Texas countryside to the White House.

They followed that with two children's books: "Sisters First" in 2019 and "The Superpower Sisterhood" in 2022.

On Nov. 7, the duo will release their third children's book, "Love Comes First."

“Love Comes First” by Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush

This newest book is a celebration of growing families. In the story, two sisters wish upon a star for a sibling. Not only does their wish come true, but they also get a new baby cousin. Although the wish doesn't turn out exactly the way the sisters imagined, they soon learn that love conquers all.

Led by their loving grandmother, Barbara Bush, the sisters share that they have learned this lesson often in their own lives.

One of the places they feel this love is at the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Portland, Maine. The hospital was named in their grandmother's honor in 1998.

In a curious twist of fate, Barbara Pierce Bush found herself as a patient in that same hospital when she gave birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia, in 2021.

"I lived in New York and happened to be in Maine for the weekend. And I woke up in the middle of the night in labor in Kennebunkport," she said.

Because Cora was premature, she spent time in the NICU.

"It just felt very divine that she was born here, and she got excellent care," said Barbara.

And that isn't the only example of love found at the hospital.

Inspired by their neighbor, two sisters — Juliana and Eliza Empey — started a nonprofit called "Splatters for Kids." The 92-year-old hospital volunteer named Richard Trub just happened to be the girls' neighbor, and because he had been helping the hospital for 15 years, the girls decided that they wanted to help the hospital, too.

They sell handmade greeting cards to raise money for the hospital. So far, they have raised almost $15,000, and they hope to reach their ultimate goal of $50 million.

"We’re kids and we’re here, so we can do big things," said Eliza.

Thanks to their grandmother, Jenna and Barbara carry that love into their own lives ... and they can't wait to share it with their readers.