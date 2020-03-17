'Baby's first pandemic': Cute photo trend brings smiles in coronavirus crisis

"Despite the laughter, our family still takes this pandemic seriously."

By Terri Peters

Break out those disinfecting wipes and rolls of toilet paper, because there's an adorable new use for them.

Parents of infants are creatively stacking baby supplies like diapers and formula alongside hand sanitizer and Lysol spray and taking pics of their little ones with the words "baby's first pandemic."

Christina Wecker, a mom of three, staged one of the photos, starring her 3-month-old daughter, Tyler Joy. In the image, Tyler rests amongst Clorox wipes, hand soap, toilet paper and formula with a letter board sign.

Wecker has two older children, Ryleigh, 7, and Dylan, 3, and says her oldest child is very aware of the anxiety felt in the world right now amid coronavirus spread. For the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania mom, the photo was a way to get her daughter to lighten up and help create a cute photo of her baby sister.

"I want when Ryleigh looks back on this period of time in her life to remember feeling safe and loved," said Wecker, who is currently teaching her kids at home and practicing social distancing with her family. "Making light of the situation while we are safe in our house is one way to do that ... I figured we have pictures of all these other big moments in Tyler's life — why not this?"

Brittany Rarick, a Princeton, West Virginia mom, says while her family is distancing themselves socially and following all guidelines, she's enjoying spending time at home with her three kids, who range in age from four months to four years.

Rarick created a "baby's first pandemic" photo of her 4-month-old daughter, Laura Jean, and shared it on Instagram.

"There has been an absolute mass panic over toilet paper, bottled water, ramen noodles and other necessities," said Rarick, who says her photo is not about making light of hoarding supplies, but is just a funny way to remember baby Laura Jean's milestone. "We believe that during certain events throughout out lives, no matter how big or small, humor and laughter is what helps keep us positive and hopeful."

"Despite the laughter, our family still takes this pandemic seriously," Rarick told TODAY Parents. "We practice social distancing with our children, along with proper hygiene regardless of who we come into contact with. And, we've prepared for a long-term situation — while not hoarding everything — just in case the situation prolongs."

Below are 22 more adorable babies experiencing their "first pandemic."

