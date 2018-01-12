Did this 3-month-old just say 'hello' to his dad?

Babies can't talk, even if they seem to have a lot to say. But 3-month-old Jenson might be a little ahead of the curve.
Just listen to the interplay between the baby and his adoring father (who is eschewing baby talk). Dad's doing his best to get the boy to say "hello."
And then, right around 1:09 in the video ... he does!
Watch this baby say 'hello' to his dad - at just 3 months oldPlay Video - 0:44
The reaction on his dad's face is even more precious than his son's. We think these two are going to be best pals for life.
