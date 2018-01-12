Did this 3-month-old just say 'hello' to his dad?

share tweet pin email

Babies can't talk, even if they seem to have a lot to say. But 3-month-old Jenson might be a little ahead of the curve.

Just listen to the interplay between the baby and his adoring father (who is eschewing baby talk). Dad's doing his best to get the boy to say "hello."

And then, right around 1:09 in the video ... he does!

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Watch this baby say 'hello' to his dad - at just 3 months old Play Video - 0:44 Watch this baby say 'hello' to his dad - at just 3 months old Play Video - 0:44

The reaction on his dad's face is even more precious than his son's. We think these two are going to be best pals for life.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.