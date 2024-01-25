Sofia Richie is pregnant! See her glamorous announcement

Sofia Richie Grainge is going to be a mom.

The 25-year-old model announced she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in a very big way — by appearing in a Vogue magazine photo shoot that showed off her pregnancy belly.

“I found out very, very early,” Richie Grainge told Vogue in an accompanying interview. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

When she returned to Los Angeles, Richie Grainge thought twice before heading out to an Ed Sheeran concert with her record executive husband and their pals.

Sofia Richie Grainge and her husband, Elliot Grainge, are expecting a baby girl, the couple announced. Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

“I kind of knew it was going to be a boozy night, and I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a test,” the model recalled.

Richie Grainge told the publication that she had taken pregnancy tests for months because she and her husband had been trying for a baby since tying the knot in April 2023.

The new test showed the "faintest of lines," which raised the couple's hopes. Grainge rushed out to a drugstore, returning home with three more pregnancy tests.

“He was so excited,” recalled Richie Grainge. “We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home, he’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come."

All three tests turned out to have positive results.

"He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends," said Richie Grainge.

The couple waited about eight weeks before sharing their baby news with their parents.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” the model explained. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Becoming pregnant has taught Richie Grainge a lot about her body.

“I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life,” she said. “And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”

The model told Vogue that she and Grainge were surprised when they learned their expectant little one is a girl.

"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock," she said."My dream in life is to have a daughter (though), and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."

While Richie Grainge doesn't know her exact due date, she said her baby girl will be a Gemini. The astrological sign is assigned to those born between May 21 to June 21.

Vogue posted several photos from Richie Grainge’s photo shoot Jan. 25 on Instagram.

“Congratulations are in order for @sofiarichiegrainge!” the magazine captioned the post. “The star is expecting her first child with her husband, @Elliotgrainge.”

Richie Grainge also shared the shots on her Instagram page, captioning one photo of her and her husband, "and then there were three."

"Our hearts are filled with so much love! So thankful for all of your support! Can’t wait for this next chapter of life," she wrote alongside two others.