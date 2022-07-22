Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate daughter’s 6-month birthday during dreamy getaway

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was joined by a special birthday buddy during her 40th-birthday getaway — her daughter, Malti Marie.

On Friday, the "White Tiger" star posted pics from her dreamy birthday bash in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Instagram — and one of the images showed her and husband Nick Jonas toasting Malti Marie on her 6-month birthday.

In the shot, Chopra Jonas, wearing sunglasses and a yellow head wrap, holds baby Malti Marie, who's dressed in a cute pink tutu and a shirt that boasts "6 months." Proud dad Jonas, 29, stands alongside the two holding a piece of birthday cake in honor of his little girl.

Chopra Jonas shared this photo of her and her husband celebrating baby Malti's 6-month birthday while in Mexico. priyankachopra / via Instagram

“Just a girl and her birthday squad!” Chopra Jonas captioned the festive gallery. “So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far).”

The actor went on to credit her hubby with executing the “most incredible celebrations” during the getaway. “Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby,” she wrote, adding, “I’m a lucky girl.”

Chopra Jonas also thanked friends and family members for their “lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs” that “made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special.”

“Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world,” she added. “Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life.”

Jonas, who tied the knot with Chopra Jonas in 2018, commented to tell her, “Love celebrating you.”

The couple welcomed Malti Marie together in January.

Earlier this week, Jonas honored his wife's 40th birthday by posting his own set of images from her birthday celebration on Instagram.

The musician shared a photo of the pair kissing on a beach and another of them embracing as they watch fireworks. In a third pic, Jonas holds a commemorative towel reading "Priyanka! The Jewel of July est. 1982."

"Happiest birthday to my ❤️ the jewel of July. So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you," he captioned the collection.

Chopra Jonas made her feelings known in the comments of her husband's post. “Love of my life," she wrote.