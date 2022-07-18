Nick Jonas celebrates wife Priyanka Chopra’s 40th birthday with photo tribute: ‘The jewel of July’

Nick Jonas is honoring wife Priyanka Chopra with a sweet Instagram tribute to celebrate her 40th birthday on July 18.

On Monday, the musician, 29, uploaded an adorable slideshow of the couple enjoying a romantic getaway for Chopra’s birthday.

The first snap showed the pair kissing on a beach as the waves crashed behind them. A second picture showed Chopra enjoying a night out with her husband while holding a sign that said, “Happy birthday Priyanka 80’s Baby!”

Jonas held up a towel with “Priyanka! The Jewel of July est. 1982,” written on it in the third image.

In the final photo, the couple stood on a beach and watched a firework display while wearing complementary bright red outfits.

“Happiest birthday to my (heart) the jewel of July,” Jonas captioned the pictures. “​​So honored to be on this crazy ride called life with you. I love you.”

Chopra simply commented, “Love of my life.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Malti Marie, in January.

They released a joint statement on Instagram at the time that said, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

On Mother’s Day, Chopra and Jonas posted their first photo of Malti Marie and shared in the caption that the infant had spent more than 100 days in the NICU.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced,” their joint Instagram statement read. “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

Last month, Chopra penned a cute tribute on Instagram for Jonas in honor of his first Father’s Day. Her post featured a photo of Malti Marie with her back to the camera as her dad lifted her up.

Malti Marie wore shoes with the letter “M” on each foot while Jonas sported sneakers that said “MM’s” on one foot and “Dad” on the other.

“Happy 1st Father’s Day my love,” Chopra gushed in the caption. “To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more.”

