Kathie Lee Gifford shares new photo of grandson Frank — and look who is jealous

Kathie Lee Gifford's baby grandson Frank is a golden child!

"Looks like somebody’s jealous!" the former TODAY co-host, 69, wrote on an Instagram photo of herself with a plate of pasta and holding Frank, her teacup maltipoo dog Bambino at her feet.

Frank, the son of Kathie Lee's son Cody and his wife Erika, was born in May, launching her sentimental "Bubbe" phase (Gifford's grandmother nickname) on social media.

Kathie Lee has shared many photos of Frank sleeping, waking up and amusing his grandma.

"He’s Cody all over again," Kathie Lee told TODAY with Hoda & Jenna in August. "He really is," adding, "He looks a lot like Cody."

Cody named his firstborn after his late dad. Kathie Lee's late husband was NFL star Frank Gifford, who died in 2015.

Last month, Kathie Lee told TODAY Parents that "every moment is a gift," with baby Frank in their lives.

“I knew I was going to love Frank instantly because I love babies,” she said. “But this is my son’s child — my husband’s son’s son — it’s all such a beautiful tapestry of life and creation."

Kathie Lee also divulged her pared-down grandmother style: Offer to help, not interfere.

"Don’t put guilt and burden on your kids," she said. "God knows they have enough of it already ... be a blessing. Laugh, giggle and dream with them."

