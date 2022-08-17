Kathie Lee Gifford says her grandson is like son Cody ‘all over again’

Kathie Lee Gifford sees a lot of her son, Cody, in her grandson, Frankie.

During an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, Hoda Kotb asked Kathie Lee if Frankie already has a personality at 2 months old. Kathie Lee said yes because he reminds her a lot of his father, Cody.

"He's Cody all over again," Kathie Lee said. "He really is."

"He looks a lot like Cody," she added.

Kathie Lee became a grandmother for the first time in late May when her son welcomed Frankie with his wife, Erika Gifford. The two have been married since 2020.

On Instagram, Erika revealed that they named their child after Kathie Lee's late husband, Frank Gifford.

"The name is just beautiful," Jenna Bush Hager said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday, and Kathie Lee agreed.

The "God of the Way" author noted that now that she's a grandmother, she'd like for her nickname to be "Bubbie." But fans shouldn't get it confused for "Boobie."

"What is wrong with people? Why would I want to be 'Boobie'?" she laughed.

Kathie Lee also talked about her new life in Nashville, Tennessee, and how different it is from living in the Northeast.

Kathie Lee moved from her Greenwich, Connecticut, home to the South after she retired as co-host of TODAY in 2019.

"I had to leave the environment of the Northeast and the mean-spiritedness that has come along and the lack of decency of discussing any issue people can," she said. "It just became too mean-spirited for me. And you go to the South, where not everybody is a beautiful human being but I don't hang out with the ones that aren't. And there are so many of them. They're godly people. They love America. They love the uniqueness of people. They don't want to cookie-cutter everybody and make us all the same.

"God went to so much trouble to make every one of us unique. And then culture tries to say, but if you don't look this way and talk this way and worship this way and vote this way, get off the planet. You mean the planet that God made for all of us? I don't think so," Kathie Lee continued.