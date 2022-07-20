Kathie Lee Gifford’s new video of her baby grandson will make you smile

Kathie Lee Gifford couldn’t be happier to be a grandmother, and she’s sharing that joy with her fans and followers on social media.

Just watch the precious video the 68-year-old posted of her grandson, little Frankie, being cooed at and kissed by his mom.

"Just to make you smile today!" the grandma — or Bubbie, as she prefers to be called — wrote in the caption that accompanied the sweet clip on Instagram.

Frankie, who was born May 31, is the first grandchild for Kathie Lee and the first child for her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika.

Frankie's mom shared a longer version of the same video Kathie Lee posted, and in her own caption, she wrote, "Soaking up every cuddle and every kiss before he’s running from them," adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #ourlittlefwanks.

Frankie’s full name is Frank Michael Gifford, with his first name honoring his late grandfather, football star Frank Gifford.

“I didn’t know what they were going to name him — I was surprised Cody named him after his dad because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man,” Kathie Lee explained during a June call to TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. “But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero."

She added, "He still is.”