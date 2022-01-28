Katherine Schwarzenegger posts pics of daughter and Chris Pratt enjoying the outdoors

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are enjoying plenty of quality time with their daughter, Lyla, before they become a family of four.

The couple are expecting their second child, and the mom-to-be just posted the sweetest photos of her family spending some time in the great outdoors.

This week, the 32-year-old shared a series of snapshots of their outing on Instagram, and the first photo may just be the cutest of them all. It shows Lyla, 17 months, wearing a fuzzy onesie with bear ears and pointing off into the distance.

“My little cozy 🐻 enjoying some wide open spaces 💫,” the proud mom captioned the post.

The expectant mother included several photos of gorgeous scenery, one of herself walking with Lyla and another of Pratt holding his daughter's hand.

Daddy and me time. katherineschwarzenegger / Instagram

Schwarzenegger's followers couldn't help but gush over the sweet series of pictures and quickly took to the comments section.

"So stinkin’ cute. Love the little teddy bear coat. 😍😍," one wrote. Another commented, "She's precious!"

The author’s mother, Maria Shriver, also chimed in and wrote, "love these ❤️love you ❤️."

In an effort to protect their daughter's privacy while growing up with two famous parents, Schwarzenegger and Pratt don't post photos of Lyla's face, and tend to only share shots from behind. It's a topic that the protective mom discussed with TODAY last year.

“I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” she said at the time.

Still, there's no shortage of Lyla shots on her mom's Instagram page, and we all collectively said, "Aww!" when she celebrated her daughter's first birthday last summer with this photo of the pair wearing matching outfits.

In September, Schwarzenegger posted a photo of herself and Lyla walking on the beach, and they both looked super cute in their floppy sun hats.

Last summer, the mom made us smile when she shared a picture of herself, Lyla, her sister, Christina, and her mom.