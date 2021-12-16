Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting 2nd child together

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are adding to their growing family.

People reports that the 32-year-old author is expecting her second child with Pratt, 42.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Lyla Maria, in August 2020. Pratt also shares his 9-year-old son, Jack, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony in 2019. They were surrounded by family members including Schwarzenegger’s parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver.

The pair tend to gush about their love and life as a married couple on social media.

In honor of the actor’s 42nd birthday in June, Schwarzenegger shared a series of personal photos of her with her husband on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my love! You’re the most amazing husband, a loving father, supportive partner, hardest worker (working on your birthday!), excellent chef and so much more,” she wrote in the caption. “I am so grateful to be living life with you. I love you more than you know! Happy happy!”

He returned the compliment with a sweet Instagram post for her birthday on Monday.

Next to a gallery of photos that showed Schwarzenegger on a boat ride, he praised her for being both “beautiful” and a “complete boss.”

“You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can’t imagine how lost I’d be without you,” he wrote.

Pratt added, “Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I’m so grateful I don’t have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I’m just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!”

Although they post about their relationship and Schwarzenegger frequently talks about parenting on Instagram, the couple are more private when it comes to sharing photos of Lyla Maria. They do not upload pictures to social media that show their daughter’s face.

Schwarzenegger’s birthday tribute from August featured an image of the mother and daughter facing away from the camera. In the snap, they are wearing matching pink swimsuits and playing near the water. “What a magical year it’s been. I watch my little girl in awe as she grows and changes — moving from infant to baby to now the toddler phase!” the caption said.

While appearing on TODAY in early March, Schwarzenegger discussed respecting her daughter’s privacy online.

“I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible,” she explained.

Schwarzenegger added, “It’s something that’s really important to my husband and I to give to our kids and to be able to have that privacy, and not necessarily show much of them on social media.”

TODAY reached out to Pratt’s and Schwarzenegger’s representatives for a comment on Thursday.

Related: