There are both classic and trendy options for girls names that start with the letter “N."
Classic "N" names like Natalie and newer names like Nevaeh have cracked the top 50 most popular names over the past decade.
Many notable women have names beginning with the letter "N," including actress Natalie Portman, tennis player Naomi Osaka, singer Nina Simone, actress Nicole Kidman, singer Nelly Furtado, model Naomi Campbell, singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Neve Campbell.
Several celebrities have also chosen to bestow "N" names on their baby girls, including Nahla (Halle Berry), Nancy (Katherine Heigl), Nia (Stevie Wonder), Nicole (Lea Salonga), North (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West), and Nova (Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus).
Whether you're interested in a vintage vibe or a modern mood, there is definitely an "N" name to suit your baby girl.
100 Girl Names that Start With "N"
From unique to classic, here are 100 of the top girl names that start with the letter "N."
- Nancy
- Natalie
- Noah
- Nicole
- Nova
- Nora
- Nolan
- Naomi
- Nevaeh
- Norah
- Nico
- Noelle
- Nyla
- Niko
- Nadia
- Noa
- Nataly
- Nia
- Novah
- Noemi
- Noor
- Naya
- Nathalie
- Nichelle
- Naseem
- Nala
- Natasha
- Novalee
- Natalia
- Neveah
- Nellie
- Nolana
- Nairobi
- Nicky
- Noelani
- Nadine
- Nailah
- Nicolette
- Nirvana
- Nell
- Nya
- Nyx
- Nahla
- Nikita
- Norma
- Normandie
- Nava
- Neel
- Narice
- Norinne
- Nevada
- Nomi
- Nobuko
- Nerine
- Nika
- Naomie
- Nessa
- Nicola
- Neve
- Neela
- Netty
- Novalie
- Nanny
- Nadiya
- Noora
- Netia
- Nawal
- Nanelle
- Niamh
- Nattie
- Neema
- Nolene
- Nutsa
- Natalene
- Nahara
- Nathalee
- North
- Nebula
- Nigella
- Nohemi
- Nari
- Noma
- Nancye
- Nicolet
- Neina
- Nisha
- Nakesha
- Neelia
- Nilda
- Natasa
- Nixie
- Narda
- Norris
- Nonnie
- Ninnette
- Nance
- Nabila
- Natilie
- Nicoletta