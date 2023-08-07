There are both classic and trendy options for girls names that start with the letter “N."

Classic "N" names like Natalie and newer names like Nevaeh have cracked the top 50 most popular names over the past decade.

Many notable women have names beginning with the letter "N," including actress Natalie Portman, tennis player Naomi Osaka, singer Nina Simone, actress Nicole Kidman, singer Nelly Furtado, model Naomi Campbell, singer Nicole Scherzinger and actress Neve Campbell.

Several celebrities have also chosen to bestow "N" names on their baby girls, including Nahla (Halle Berry), Nancy (Katherine Heigl), Nia (Stevie Wonder), Nicole (Lea Salonga), North (Kim Kardashian and Kanye West), and Nova (Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus).

Whether you're interested in a vintage vibe or a modern mood, there is definitely an "N" name to suit your baby girl.

100 Girl Names that Start With "N"

From unique to classic, here are 100 of the top girl names that start with the letter "N."

Nancy

Natalie

Noah

Nicole

Nova

Nora

Nolan

Naomi

Nevaeh

Norah

Nico

Noelle

Nyla

Niko

Nadia

Noa

Nataly

Nia

Novah

Noemi

Noor

Naya

Nathalie

Nichelle

Naseem

Nala

Natasha

Novalee

Natalia

Neveah

Nellie

Nolana

Nairobi

Nicky

Noelani

Nadine

Nailah

Nicolette

Nirvana

Nell

Nya

Nyx

Nahla

Nikita

Norma

Normandie

Nava

Neel

Narice

Norinne

Nevada

Nomi

Nobuko

Nerine

Nika

Naomie

Nessa

Nicola

Neve

Neela

Netty

Novalie

Nanny

Nadiya

Noora

Netia

Nawal

Nanelle

Niamh

Nattie

Neema

Nolene

Nutsa

Natalene

Nahara

Nathalee

North

Nebula

Nigella

Nohemi

Nari

Noma

Nancye

Nicolet

Neina

Nisha

Nakesha

Neelia

Nilda

Natasa

Nixie

Narda

Norris

Nonnie

Ninnette

Nance

Nabila

Natilie

Nicoletta