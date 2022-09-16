IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

100 girl names that start with 'A'

Parents seeking baby girl names that starts with “A” might choose a classic like Ashley or go for a modern choice like Ayla.

/ Source: TODAY
By Kait Hanson

From Amelia to Ava, there are many great girl names that start with “A.”

In fact, according to the Social Security Administration, there are seven trending “A” names for girls since 1922 including: Amelia, Ava, Ashley, Alexis, Amanda, Amy and Angela.

Choosing a name that is the perfect fit for your daughter is an important decision and one that many parents do not take lightly.

Whether an "A" name is what is needed to achieve the ideal name rhythm for your daughter, or "A" names are a family tradition, here are the top 100 baby girl names to consider:

Top 100 baby girl names that start with ‘A’

  1. Amelia
  2. Ava
  3. Ashley
  4. Alexis
  5. Amanda
  6. Amy
  7. Angela
  8. Avery
  9. Aiden
  10. Abigail
  11. Aubrey
  12. Alice
  13. Alysse
  14. Autumn
  15. Anna
  16. Aliyah
  17. Antonia
  18. Ayanna
  19. Athena
  20. Ayla
  21. Alex
  22. Alessia
  23. Abby
  24. Arianna
  25. Alexis
  26. Amelie
  27. Alana
  28. Amber
  29. Alyssa
  30. Annie
  31. Adriana
  32. Angelina
  33. Alexandra
  34. Amina
  35. Ainsley
  36. Annalise
  37. Alessandra
  38. Aisha
  39. Abigail
  40. Anne
  41. Ashlyn
  42. Anaïs
  43. Adele
  44. Allison
  45. Aricka
  46. Ariel
  47. Ashten
  48. Agnes
  49. Aimee
  50. Anita
  51. Andrea
  52. Avalon
  53. Arizona
  54. Annabeth
  55. Amariah
  56. Arlene
  57. America
  58. Avril
  59. Amberly
  60. Alysha
  61. Arlene
  62. Addison
  63. Agatha
  64. Alejandra
  65. Ailana
  66. Alma
  67. Amara
  68. Adeline
  69. Abra
  70. Annmarie
  71. Aria
  72. Aurora
  73. Audrey
  74. Acacia
  75. Anessa
  76. Adonia
  77. Aniela
  78. Akela
  79. Alohi
  80. Angel
  81. Alicia
  82. Amalia
  83. Ana
  84. Annette
  85. Antoinette
  86. Asia
  87. Anastasia
  88. Adalyn
  89. Arielle
  90. Azalea
  91. Aviana
  92. Astrid
  93. Alondra
  94. April
  95. Ann
  96. Alaina
  97. Ada
  98. Alani
  99. Abella
  100. Adley

Kait Hanson

Kait Hanson is a lifestyle reporter for TODAY.com. A graduate of Penn State University, she began her career in sports and happily wakes up at 6 a.m. for games thanks to the time change at her home in Hawaii. An island transplant originally from the Northeast, she has called Oahu home for nearly 10 years with her husband and two chocolate Labs. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.