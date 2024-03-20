102 one-syllable boy names that are short and sweet

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

One-syllable boys names are short, sweet and to the point.

According to Laura Wattenberg, founder of Namerology, parents are usually looking for a certain style when they choose a one-syllable name.

For example, “There are cool cowboy-inspired names like Cole,” Wattenberg tells TODAY.com. “You also have preppy surnames such as Tate, and then there are imports, including Finn.” Finn is a name of Irish origin meaning, “fair” or “blessed.”

Wattenberg says that one-syllable names are a “big search term right now,” but the reason why may surprise you.

“Half of the people searching for a one-syllable boy names are actually looking for a middle name,” she explains. “They’ve chosen the first name and need a one-syllable name to balance it out.”

Wattenberg notes that for boys, the one-syllable middle name James has dominates by “miles.”

“As a middle name, parents want something that they feel is strong but neutral, which is where James and occasionally John come in,” Wattenberg says. “James just hits that sweet spot for so many parents. With one-syllable names, it’s all about the rhythm.”

102 One Syllable Boy Names

Here are more than 100 one syllable boy names to consider for your son: