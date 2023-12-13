Andre Braugher may have wowed fans with his acting skills, but the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street” star was was also a devoted family man.

The two-time Emmy winner, who died Dec. 11 at age 61 following a brief illness, was married for more than 30 years to his wife, fellow actor Ami Brabson. Brabson also played the wife of Braugher's "Homicide" character, Detective Frank Pembleton.

Braugher told Variety in 2020 that he was "grateful" for Brabson's love, pointing out that his wife knew him better than anyone else in the world.

Andre Braugher and Ami Brabson in 2022. Kristina Bumphrey / Variety via Getty Images

The couple welcomed three sons: John Wesley Braugher, Michael Braugher and Isaiah Braugher, with Michael Braugher following in his parents' footsteps as an actor.

Read on to learn about about Andre Braugher's love for Brabson and their sons.

Braugher and Brabson played a married couple on 'Homicide: Life on the Street'

When Braugher played Baltimore detective Frank Pembleton in the NBC cop drama “Homicide: Life on the Street” from 1993 until 1999, Ami Brabson played Pembleton's wife, Mary.

Braugher said he was 'grateful' to Brabson

Braugher explained his strong connection to Brabson while speaking to Variety in 2020.

“We’re like-minded; we grew up in similar neighborhoods; we share the same values," he said. "She knows me like the back of her hand, and I’m grateful for that.”

The couple welcomed three sons

Braugher and Brabson welcomed three sons: John Wesley Braugher, Michael Braugher and Isaiah Braugher.

Michael Braugher, a graduate of the Juilliard School, according to NJ.com, followed his parents into acting. He landed the role of Booker T. Washington in Season Two of HBO’s period drama “The Gilded Age."

Braugher prioritized fatherhood over his career

Braugher told Variety that he limited his travel throughout his career to make time for his sons.

“I haven’t been in Australia. I haven’t been in Prague. I haven’t been shooting in San Paolo or whatever,” he said. “I’ve got three boys, and I want them to know me as someone other than the guy who takes them to the circus every once in a while. I wanted to be there through the course of their life because I know how important fathers are.”

Braugher flew home from Los Angeles to New Jersey each week to be with his family

Braugher never uprooted his family from their home base in New Jersey. In fact, when he starred on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” which filmed in Los Angeles, he flew home every weekend to be with Brabson and their sons.

“I made a choice along the way that Ami and those boys were too important to not spend quantity time with,” he told Variety, adding, “The focus on celebrity-ness — it’s not real. So I just chose, in my own way, to sort of drop out.”