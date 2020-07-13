Wyatt is 10 weeks old! See new pics of Anderson Cooper's baby boy

News flash: Anderson Cooper's baby son is totally adorable.

How do we know? Because the CNN anchor posted some brand-new pictures of little Wyatt Morgan on Monday, and we can't stop cooing for the newest Cooper (click on the image to see both pictures).

"Wyatt is 10 weeks old and doing great," wrote the first-time father. "He likes naps and milk and being read to. Thank you for all your lovely cards and messages!"

The pictures show Cooper and Wyatt staring at the camera, then Dad going in for a giant kiss on the cheek. Wyatt seems unfazed. Maybe he's dreaming about getting read to!

Wyatt was born via surrogate in April, and Cooper made the announcement to the world during a two-minute segment on CNN. He then also shared some sweet newborn pictures on Instagram.

What a sweet smiling little face! We can't wait to see lots more.