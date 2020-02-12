Amber Rose gets her kids' names tattooed on her forehead

Amber Rose just debuted a large face tattoo dedicated to her sons —and not everyone is a fan of the model’s new look.

Wendy Williams expressed her dismay on Tuesday’s episode of her self-titled talk show.

“Amber, you know I love you girl, but, why would you ruin your forehead?” she asked. “I don’t understand why she would do that. Like to me, she’s a little bit too old to be rock and rolling with tattoos on her face.”

Rose’s new ink reads “Slash” and “Bash” in cursive letters. Rose welcomed Slash in October 2019 with her boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, and shares Bash (real name Sebastian) with her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa.

Rose, 36, revealed on Instagram that people have been have been telling her she’s “too pretty for a face tat.” But she's letting the comments roll of her back.

“Beauty is not what’s on the outside… it’s what’s on the inside that counts,” Rose wrote.

Meanwhile, Edwards got a tattoo to match Rose's. Tattoo artist Rodriguez took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the music executive with Bash and Slash's birthdates stamped on his forehead.

Face tattoos are having a moment in Hollywood. Cindy Crawford's son, Presley Gerber, Post Malone and Chris Brown have all jumped on the trend in 2020.

Just like Rose, Gerber received criticism about his new body art, which says "Misunderstood" in all capital letters.

“If anyone has s--- to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face,” Gerber said on Instagram Live.