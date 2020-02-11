Cindy Crawford's son defends new face tattoo: 'I don't feel very understood'

Sign up for our newsletter

Cindy Crawford’s son, Presley Gerber, is calling out people criticizing his new face tattoo.

Gerber, 20, raised eyebrows when he got a tattoo of the word “misunderstood” in capital letters under his right eye last Friday.

The model, who unveiled the tattoo on Instagram, explained the ink in an Instagram Live video, part of which was shared on Twitter by a follower.

Just in case you thought one Chet Hanks isn’t enough pic.twitter.com/Vj6ZXbXbNe — M (@ryngoslin) February 9, 2020

This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

“What’s the meaning of the ‘misunderstood’ tattoo? ... I don’t feel very understood, I guess,” he said.

Presley got defensive about anyone criticizing the body art.

“If anyone has s--- to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face,” he said.

Several people came down hard on Gerber for getting the tattoo, questioning it on his initial Instagram post that included a clip of tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena giving him the ink, as well as a photo of the finished product.

“You’ll regret that decision VERY soon,” one person wrote.

“Why would you do that to your face?” someone else commented.

“Dumbest thing anyone could do,” another person wrote.

Valena also shared the same photo that Gerber posted and got cheeky with the idea that Crawford may not love what her son did.

“Sorry mom,” he captioned his post.