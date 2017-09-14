share tweet pin email

As parents, we want to raise our children to be honest, trustworthy people.

But also as parents, there are times when the truth doesn't quite cut it.

For Al Roker's mom, that moment came when a young Al just would not stop eating the Brach's chocolate candies she'd set out for guests. In a moment of exasperation, she warned him, "If you eat one more of those, you're going to turn into a Brach's chocolate star!"

It worked — until that evening, when Al could not resist eating just a couple more. "Then I remembered what she said, and I was afraid to fall asleep, because I thought I would wake up and I'd just be like this 80-pound chocolate star," the TODAY host shared.

Roker shared the story with co-hosts Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer in TODAY.com's exclusive "Off the Rails" digital parenting chat.

If you've ever wondered what the TODAY hosts talk about during commercial breaks, this is basically it.

Mama Roker is far from alone. Generations of parents have told little white lies (or outright whoppers) to keep the peace. Sure, honesty is always the best policy, but sometimes you just need to make it to bedtime. We get it. Some of the classic lies parents tell: