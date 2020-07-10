Download the TODAY app for the latest in news

31 parents with creative, cute pregnancy announcement ideas

Think balloons, letter boards, matching shirts and more!

/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

When it's time to announce a pregnancy, parents can get pretty creative with the way they share their exciting news with family and friends on social media.

New parents Rochelle and Samuel Ham, who live in Lawrenceville, Georgia, learned they were pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic and refused to let the chaos happening around the world interfere with announcing their happy news.

Ham says she and her husband love to match their outfits, so coordinating their attire to tell the world they were expecting was a no-brainer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CABScUigvWq

"We thought, what better way to announce our pregnancy in a social-distance-friendly way that still captured our personality and excitement," Ham, who posted photos to her Instagram account showing she and her husband in matching "mama" and "dada" t-shirts, told TODAY Parents. "We purchased the shirts online and snapped away!"

Ham and her husband welcomed their little one on June 24, and say their family and friends have been overjoyed to watch their family grow.

Kristen Quinn is expecting her second child in January 2021 and says as she was searching for a cute way to announce her family's news, she noticed lots of coronavirus pregnancy announcements online.

"Something tells me that there's going to be quite the baby boom this upcoming winter," said Quinn, who included her 3-year-old son, Tyson, in her pregnancy announcement.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBjYtIMARmM

In Quinn's Instagram post, Tyson holds ultrasound photos of his baby sibling and stands in front of balloons spelling out "Oh baby." Tyson's "big brother" shirt and an letter board reading "Mama is due with baby Quinn #2" round out the pregnancy announcement.

"Since we have been hunkered down at home due to the pandemic, I decided to photograph our DIY pregnancy announcement in our very own backyard," said Quinn, who lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylania. "Children have had their little worlds turned upside down over the past few months so I was eager to do something fun and creative with Tyson to celebrate our big news."

If you're looking for inspiration for announcing your own pregnancy news, here are more ideas we found on social media. Whether you're hoping to include your fur-babies in your photo shoot or you're wondering what to wear, these creative parents have you covered.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCULuz7AS6w

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCE-QEvnJad

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCcp0y2h15W

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAjVzBZgaUa

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBgqy-oHPbT

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCRdw6uHTq-

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCGyw4qFB4U

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCZNk2LFfWQ

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCcRNOMgsSv

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_ncNVrjiFj

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCTr1SDFLlm

https://www.instagram.com/p/BeT5-pmFArD

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAk9w73AvuE

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCPS5kNBpze

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCJaJ1qhY2H

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_vtBLLjUkK

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCcHykIDSTt

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCDNNoFHc5Q

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCcCtGNFiph

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCcOlW7BcZh

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCccnXpFtQh

https://www.instagram.com/p/5C-gijiV7d

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_dCUUynY7K

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWjC7h_jSvK

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCdrZouhl82

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCcSvT1gJAg

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCQ-O8ggKvw

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCdess4g7Ua

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCc3w2glgh5

