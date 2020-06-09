/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters
As households across the U.S. began to quarantine earlier this year to stop the spread of COVID-19, people made jokes on the internet about the potential for a post-pandemic baby boom (hey, it's better than a quarantine divorce).
Now, many couples who clearly avoided social distancing — from one another — are announcing they'll be welcoming a new baby this winter. And they're getting creative with the ways they're posting the news on social media.
From older siblings wearing T-shirts that proclaim their parents "didn't practice social distancing" to letter boards and bottles of Corona beer, parents are celebrating their big news while marking the history-making pandemic happening when they conceived.