As households across the U.S. began to quarantine earlier this year to stop the spread of COVID-19, people made jokes on the internet about the potential for a post-pandemic baby boom (hey, it's better than a quarantine divorce).

Now, many couples who clearly avoided social distancing — from one another — are announcing they'll be welcoming a new baby this winter. And they're getting creative with the ways they're posting the news on social media.

From older siblings wearing T-shirts that proclaim their parents "didn't practice social distancing" to letter boards and bottles of Corona beer, parents are celebrating their big news while marking the history-making pandemic happening when they conceived.

Well played quarantine...



Baby number 3 is on the way 🤰🏻#MomLife #pregnant pic.twitter.com/w347MSGAkK — Kimberly Stroh (@SavvyMamaLife) June 7, 2020