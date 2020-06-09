Download the TODAY app for the latest news

So much for social distancing: See 14 creative pandemic pregnancy announcements

These couples are expecting a baby in quarantine and announcing it in style.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Terri Peters

As households across the U.S. began to quarantine earlier this year to stop the spread of COVID-19, people made jokes on the internet about the potential for a post-pandemic baby boom (hey, it's better than a quarantine divorce).

Now, many couples who clearly avoided social distancing — from one another — are announcing they'll be welcoming a new baby this winter. And they're getting creative with the ways they're posting the news on social media.

From older siblings wearing T-shirts that proclaim their parents "didn't practice social distancing" to letter boards and bottles of Corona beer, parents are celebrating their big news while marking the history-making pandemic happening when they conceived.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBEUhiXHKib

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA9EbK0pmTD

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBMIoWhguCS

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA3nSGkjlbS

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBMauunp9dY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAefpPyAXwI

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAYx8P1HACU

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBI8NUDp9EG

https://www.instagram.com/p/B__AlyjgJaH

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBIo3ckHos5

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAXpz2VAetn

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBFfaKIJ70h

My TODAY Plaza visitors: Nurse mom’s 50th birthday, pregnancy announcement

May 27, 202002:41
Terri Peters

Terri Peters is a writer and editor for TODAY.com and editor of the TODAY Parenting Team. She lives in a small beach town on the Atlantic coast of Florida with her husband and two kids. When she isn't writing, Terri can be found feeding her backyard flock of chickens or exploring Florida's theme parks and beaches with her family.