Woman says her tumors disappeared after visiting religious Wisconsin shrine

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Woman says her tumors disappeared after visiting religious Wisconsin shrine

Megyn Kelly speaks with Nancy Foytik, who was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. After visiting Wisconsin’s National Shrine of Our Lady of Good Help, the only place in the U.S. recognized by the Catholic church as a site where the virgin Mary appeared, Nancy’s tumors on her left lung disappeared. “We just knew when I walked out of the chapel that day that I was going to be cured,” she said.

