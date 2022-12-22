Widespread search for woman who allegedly stole car with infant twins inside in Ohio

A widespread search is underway for a woman is now charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing a vehicle with twin infants inside in Ohio, one of whom has since been found, according to police.

Suspect Nalah Jackson, 24, allegedly stole the vehicle, a 2010 Honda Accord, around 9:45 p.m. Monday from outside a Donatos Pizza restaurant in Short North Arts District neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio, police said.

The mother of the 5-month-old boys, Kason and Kyair Thomass, had left her car running with the babies inside as she entered the pizza shop to pick up a Door Dash order. When she returned, she found her vehicle was gone, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Jackson, described as homeless and from Columbus, was inside the pizza shop and left when the mother entered, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said.

Nalah Jackson. Columbus Division of Police

Following an Amber Alert issued early Tuesday police received a call regarding a child abandoned near Dayton International Airport, who was identified as Kyair. The airport is about 70 miles, or an hour’s drive away, from Donatos Pizza.

The search for Jackson, and baby Kason, has only intensified with the FBI and the Ohio State Highway Patrol joining the investigation.

Kason and Kyair Thomas. Columbus Division of Police

In a Wednesday news conference, Columbus Police Deputy Chief Smith Weir announced Jackson has been charged with two counts of kidnapping with “a nation-wide pick up radius.”

He said BOLO alerts have also been issued in the five states surrounding Ohio, while the in-state Amber Alert stays in place for Kason.

On Wednesday police shared photos of the stolen vehicle. The Honda Accord is described as missing front bumper, having a torn temporary Ohio Registration tag on the rear bumper and a white bumper sticker on the rear that says “Westside City Toys.”

Police have also released surveillance photos of Jackson taken from a gas station in Huber Heights after the vehicle was stolen, where she asked an employee for money.

“We’ve been working this case nonstop from the very beginning,” Police Chief Elaine Bryant said in a news conference Wednesday. “We want to focus on bringing Kason home. We want to focus on finding Nalah Jackson.”

The public is asked to send in tips on Jackson’s whereabouts and report if they see the stolen vehicle.

Weir said there’s no indication Jackson knew the mother or the boys.

Police said Jackson has a criminal history and had several arrests with Columbus police.

Weir explained that so far in the search, detectives have interviewed a former boyfriend of Jackson’s, checked hotels and apartment complexes in various areas, and searched the area surrounding the airport where Kyair was found, and are trying to contact Jackson’s family.

He said they’ve had some “initial efforts” in contacting her family, noting “we’re still hoping to get in contact with them.”

“We consider this child in danger,” Weir said Tuesday. “This is a cry for help. We are asking for the community to come forward and help us locate this child.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jackson, the vehicle or baby Kason is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Division of Police Special Victims Bureau at (614) 645-4701.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.