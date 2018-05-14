Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

by Donna Freydkin / / Source: TODAY

Was Michigan wife and mother guilty of murdering her husband?

10:17

Nancy Seaman has been behind bars for 14 years for the murder of her husband, Robert, but there is a dispute about whether the crime was premeditated. Judge John McDonald, who oversaw Nancy Seaman’s trial, Kelly Lynn, an advocate who started a letter campaign to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, and Nels Thompson, a retired prison psychologist who treated Seaman behind bars, discuss the case on Megyn Kelly TODAY.

