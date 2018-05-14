Was Michigan wife and mother guilty of murdering her husband?

Get the latest from TODAY
Nancy Seaman has been behind bars for 14 years for the murder of her husband, Robert, but there is a dispute about whether the crime was premeditated. Judge John McDonald, who oversaw Nancy Seaman’s trial, Kelly Lynn, an advocate who started a letter campaign to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, and Nels Thompson, a retired prison psychologist who treated Seaman behind bars, discuss the case on Megyn Kelly TODAY.
