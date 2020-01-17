Sign up for our newsletter

Walmart is apologizing for a since-deleted tweet about the late actor Paul Walker that it says was written with "poor judgement."

The tweet was a response to comments from a user expressing excitement that Walmart was selling Pillsbury cinnamon rolls with pink strawberry and cream.

The Walmart fan tweeted a GIF of a car speeding through traffic along with a joke that she was "racin" to to the nearest store for the treats.

*me racin to the nearest Wally World* pic.twitter.com/JYzQaCzCQ0 — LSM (@iamlaurenmiles) January 14, 2020

Walmart's verified account then responded, "Hey, Paul Walker. Click it or ticket."

The cosmic ballet, goes on pic.twitter.com/hD4s5ZsCTh — The Hot Compress to the Eye Smasher (@dansbadtweets) January 16, 2020

The tweet drew a backlash as insensitive because Walker, who starred in "The Fast and the Furious" films, died at 40 in a car crash in 2013. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department investigators said “speed was a factor” in the single-car collision that killed Walker and friend Roger Rodas, who was behind the wheel.

When I saw that Walmart made a Paul Walker joke... pic.twitter.com/WaAF71zYJy — Ronny Church (@ronnychurch22) January 17, 2020

Walmart really outta poccet Leave Paul Walker alone 😪 pic.twitter.com/kVxP5ZwN6Q — JT🇹🇹👺 (@Jiggy_JT) January 17, 2020

The "click it" line about Walker was reportedly used in a 2011 episode of the Comedy Central show "Workaholics," but that was not made clear in the tweet.

Not that many people watched Workaholics because no one got the reference that Walmart did with the Paul Walker joke — LakersMac (@Goatnamedmac) January 17, 2020

A Walmart spokesperson told TODAY in a statement that the tweet was "posted in poor judgement" and had been removed.

"We apologize to Paul Walker’s family, friends and fans," the statement said.