US BMX racer Connor Fields carried off on stretcher after crash

U.S. BMX racer and defending Olympic gold medalist Connor Fields was carried off the course on a stretcher after crashing Friday at the Tokyo Games.

"We can confirm that Connor Fields is awake and awaiting further medical evaluation," a Team USA doctor said in a statement. "We will share additional updates as they become available."

Romain Mahieu of Team France and Connor Fields of Team United States crash during the Men's BMX semifinal heat 1, run 3 on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Francois Nel / Getty Images

Fields, 28, of Las Vegas, was racing in the semifinals when he landed hard off a jump heading into the first turn in the third run.

Fields had qualified but did not compete in the BMX finals.

This is his third Olympics. He won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Games and also appeared in the 2012 London Games.

Connor Fields of Team United States in a serious crash is helped by medical staff during the men's cycling BMX racing semifinal. Pete Dovgan / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Olympics tweeted its thoughts for Fields and Australia's Saya Sakakibara, who also crashed out of the semi-finals.

The Netherlands' Niek Kimmann won the gold in the men's BMX racing event. Kye Whyte of Great Britain won silver, and Carlos Alberto Ramirez Yepes captured bronze.

BMX racing in the Olympics was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Games. Fields at Rio was the first American to win the gold in the event.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.