UNC-Chapel Hill faculty member killed in shooting that sent campus into lockdown

A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill faculty member was killed Monday in a shooting that prompted a campuswide lockdown as officials searched for an “armed and dangerous person.”

A suspect was captured about an hour and a half after the shooting in Caudill Laboratories, and an all-clear alert was issued for the campus about two hours after that.

The university first alerted students of an armed and dangerous person on or near campus shortly after 1 p.m.

At 2:24 p.m., the university issued an alert to remain sheltered in place because a suspect was at large. Video from campus showed a large police presence.

When campus police released a photo of a person of interest at 2:35 p.m., they warned, “If you see this person, keep your distance, put your safety first and call 911.”

The school said at 3:14 p.m. that all classes and events were canceled Monday.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that officials “are taking precautions to protect campus safety following today’s shooting.”

“This is a tragic way to start a new semester and the state will provide any assistance necessary to support the UNC community,” Cooper said.

No one with the university was immediately reached Monday afternoon for additional comment.

Officials with the FBI in Charlotte said the federal agency is assisting local law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

