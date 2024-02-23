A woman was found dead in a wooded area on the University of Georgia campus on Thursday after she didn't return from a run, officials said.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was found after a friend contacted police around 12:07 p.m. when she didn't return from a jog at the school's Intramural Fields, the University of Georgia Police Department said in a statement.

Officers began searching for the woman and located her around 12:38 p.m. "in the forested area behind Lake Herrick," according to police.

"The individual was unconscious and not breathing, and had visible injuries," University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said during a press conference.

Officers began medical aid, but emergency medical responders said the woman was dead upon their arrival on the scene, Clark said.

Has the student's name been released?

The woman, whose name has not been released, was a student at Augusta University in Athens, the same city where the University of Georgia is located, officials said.

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel said in a statement the woman was a student at the school's College of Nursing.

"Police have said they suspect foul play," Keel said. "The receipt of this news this afternoon was shocking to all of us."

No suspects have been identified and no one has been charged in connection with the death, according to police.

"When you have a suspect that’s on the loose, there’s always a danger," Clark, the police chief, said. "But there’s no immediate danger at this time."

Clark added he couldn't recall a homicide on the school's campus in the past 20 years.

The university and its police department urged anyone with information to contact the authorities immediately at 706-542-2200.

What happened at UGA's Brumby Hall?

The woman's death came one day after another student died suddenly in the school's Brumby Hall dormitory, UGA said, though police said the two incidents were not linked.

"The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our University," the school said in a statement. "Our student body is grieving the sudden death of one our students in Brumby Hall last night.

"And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students."

Classes at UGA's Athens campus were canceled on Friday, as well as classes at the College of Nursing at Augusta University in Athens.