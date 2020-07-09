Supreme Court rules New York prosecutor can get Trump's tax returns

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 on Thursday that President Donald Trump is not immune from a New York prosecutor's effort to get his tax returns — a defeat for the president, who fought hard to keep the details of his personal finances private.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance sought eight years' worth of Trump's business and personal tax records for an investigation of payments made to two women who claimed they had affairs with him — allegations the president has consistently denied. The court also is expected this morning to release its decision on whether congressional Democrats can obtain Trump’s financial records.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.