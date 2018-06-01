Starbucks fires barista for mocking a customer's stutter

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Barely a month after Starbucks shut down thousands of its stores to provide anti-bias training to employees, the company has come under fire for its treatment of a customer who was mocked for his stutter.

It happened after a Philadelphia graduate student went to pick up his drink and noticed the barista who took his order had written his name on his drink cup as “SSSam."

That customer described the incident to a friend, who took to Facebook to share details about what happened.

“My friend Sam who is a stutterer stuttered on his name when ordering a coffee at Starbucks. The barista said, ‘Okay, S-s-s-sam.’ When he received his coffee, he was shocked to see that his name on the cup was written as ‘SSSAM’, which was disrespectful,” Tan Lekwijit wrote in the post, which included a photo of the labeled cup.

Sam contacted Starbucks to complain but was simply offered a $5 credit, Lekwijit said.

“Clearly, Starbucks missed the point,” he wrote.

The incident took place in Philadelphia, the same city where a different Starbucks location came under fire for the way two black men were treated while waiting for a business associate.