Sisters Nneka and Chiney Ogwumike started off as gymnasts. Here's how they 'fell into basketball'

The sisters' parents moved from Nigeria to the United States and ended up attending Weber State University in Utah. Their dad, Peter Ogwumike, accepted a job in Houston at what is now HP, they say. Their mom has been in education for 30 years and is now an assistant school district superintendent.

The sisters say they long felt connected to their Nigerian heritage even though they were born and raised in the Houston area. Harris County, Texas, which includes Houston, has the largest Nigerian population of any county in the country, according to 2020 Census data.

"Houston has become, I guess you could say, this little Lagos," Chiney Ogwumike says. "So even though they're far from home, we were able to find community."

The Ogwumike parents have four girls, all of whom went on to play Division I basketball: Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike at Stanford, and Erica Ogwumike and Olivia Ogwumike at Rice University.

"There's a through line in all of us, but we all kind of ended up doing our own thing, and I love it," Nneka Ogwumike said of her siblings. "Supporting that is really important because our parents raised us to be collaborative and be teammates instead of competitive. So we've never been a, 'Oh, Chiney did that? Oh, I'm going to do this!' We've always just been like, 'Girl, can I come along!' We just love celebrating each other and I think it's also what contributes to how we achieve what we achieve."

Playing at the collegiate level was not the original plan for Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, they say, noting that they first viewed basketball as an extracurricular activity to help them become well rounded as high-achieving academic students.

"And eventually, once we started getting better, now all of a sudden we're getting letters in the mail," Nneka Ogwumike says. "And we're like, 'Oh, what does that mean?' And they're like, 'Oh, you can pay for school with that.' And that's when it really translated."

Chiney Ogwumike chimes in, "'Oh, you can pay for school?' We're going to the best."

They both ended up attending Stanford, independent of each other's decision, the sisters say. Nneka Ogwumike started at the California school in 2008 and her sister joined two years later.

"We come from the same family, were raised the same way, but we still had different journeys that ended up landing us in the same place," Nneka Ogwumike says.

While at the athletic and academic powerhouse, Nneka Ogwumike played in 145 games, scored 2,491 career points and graduated with a degree in psychology. Chiney Ogwumike played in the same number of games, put up 2,737 career points and earned her degree in international relations.

When figuring out their postgraduation plans, Chiney Ogwumike says there were cultural considerations that impacted their decision.

"We (are) Nigerian," she says. "You could put a ball in a basket, but are you going to be a doctor, lawyer, engineer?"

'I think you should think about this WNBA'