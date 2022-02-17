IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tom Brady shares words of wisdom for Matthew Stafford during Super Bowl parade

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, so, yeah, maybe Stafford should listen to what he has to say.
By Drew Weisholtz

When the GOAT gives you advice, you take it.

Tom Brady had some words of wisdom for Matthew Stafford when the Los Angeles Rams quarterback celebrated his team’s Super Bowl victory during a parade Wednesday.

Brady retweeted an NFL video, in which Stafford is seen smoking a cigar and holding a beer in his right hand.

“Mix in a water Matt…trust me,” Brady wrote.

The recently retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback knows what he’s talking about. Last year, he infamously tossed the Vince Lombardi Trophy over open water during his team’s victory parade after beating the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 55.

Footage of that day captured Brady looking a little inebriated, prompting him to share a clip of him walking wobbly.

Kelly Stafford wishes Tom Brady could've chimed in a little sooner.kbstafford89/ Instagram

“Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila,” he wrote on Twitter.

As for Stafford's wife, Kelly, she joked that Brady should've spoke up sooner.

“Hey @TomBrady .. can you tell him that 24 hours beforehand?!” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford open up about their personal journey and Super Bowl win

Brady knows a thing or two (or seven) about how to celebrate winning a Super Bowl. He won six titles while under center with the New England Patriots before tacking on one more with the Buccaneers in his first season with the team.

Brady and the Bucs lost to Stafford and the Rams, 30-27, in the divisional round of the playoffs in January, en route to Los Angeles winning the franchise’s second — and Stafford’s first — Super Bowl.

