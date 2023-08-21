On the same day she experienced the greatest moment of her soccer career, Spanish star Olga Carmona learned the devastating news that her father had died.

Carmona, 23, scored the game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over England on Aug. 20 that gave Spain its first World Cup title. After the game, she was informed of her father's death, the team said.

"Yesterday was the best and worst day of my life," she wrote in Spanish on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Spanish star Olga Carmona (holding trophy) celebrated with her teammates after Spain won its first World Cup title. Marc Atkins / Getty Images

A spokesperson for the federation told Reuters that Carmona’s father had died on Friday after fighting a long illness.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation said in a statement on X on Aug. 20 that Carmona's father had died. A federation spokesperson told Reuters that he had been suffering from a long illness and died on Aug. 18.

"The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final," the federation wrote in Spanish on X. "We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of profound pain. We love you, Olga, you are Spanish football history."

Carmona scored in the 29th minute for the game's only goal to help Spain make history.

Following the game, she paid tribute to her father.

"I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique,” she wrote in Spanish on X.

“I know you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”