Who is Shohei Ohtani and what is his connection to the gambling scandal that's rocked baseball?

Considered to be perhaps the most transformational baseball player since Babe Ruth, Shohei Ohtani is used to generating headlines. But instead of hitting mammoth home runs or throwing lightning-quick fastballs, it’s his connection to a tawdry gambling scandal that now has people talking.

In short, an interpreter for the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar allegedly took money from Ohtani's bank account and transferred it to an alleged bookmaker, raising questions about whether the interpreter stole from the baseball star or whether Ohtani himself was paying debts the interpreter had incurred. Ohtani has denied involvement in the scandal, saying at a press conference the interpreter “has been stealing money from my account and has told lies.”

Read on to learn more about who Ohtani is and how he has gotten caught up in this controversy.

Who is Shohei Ohtani?

To call Ohtani a generational talent underscores just how special a player he is. He is a two-way player, meaning he can play the field and hit, as well as pitch. It’s something that simply doesn’t happen in the professional levels of baseball with his talent, at least not since Babe Ruth did it a century ago. And not only is he a two-way player, but he excels at all phases of the game.

Born July 5, 1994, in Oshu, Japan, Ohtani played professionally in Japan from 2013 through 2017 — meeting Mizuhara during this time frame — before signing with the Los Angeles Angels.

Shohei Ohtani blossomed as a hitter and pitcher while with the Los Angeles Angels. Masterpress / Getty Images

His career with the Angels began in 2018. On the mound that season, he went 4-2 with a 3.31 ERA. He also hit .285 and clubbed 22 home runs. His efforts earned him American League Rookie of the Year honors.

While the Angels struggled during his tenure and never made the playoffs, Ohtani was nothing short of terrific, even as he battled injuries that limited his ability to pitch. A three-time All-Star, he won the American League MVP award in 2021 and 2023 and finished as the runner-up in 2022. He also helped Japan win the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

Ohtani signs with the Dodgers

Ohtani became a free agent following the 2023 season. He signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the biggest deal in professional sports history.

Notoriously private, the most surprising thing about Ohtani prior to this controversy may have been his revelation that he is married or the fact he has a dog, all of which is to say he had a pretty squeaky-clean image.

Shohei Ohtani is in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Harry How / Getty Images

What is the gambling controversy?

In March, the Los Angeles Times reported that Ohtani’s name had come up in a federal investigation into alleged bookmaker Mathew Bowyer, with whom Ohtani’s interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, allegedly placed bets. Mizuhara was subsequently fired by the Dodgers after the story came out. Bowyer has not been charged with a crime.

“Bowyer has never had any contact with Shohei Ohtani. He has never met him he has never spoken with him,” Diane Bass, a lawyer for Bowyer, has said.

The allegations against Mizuhara center on wire transfers from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking operation in California, allegedly run by Bowyer and which is under federal investigation, that totaled more than $4.5 million, made in at least nine payments of $500,000, a person familiar with Ohtani and Mizuhara’s interactions told NBC News.

Major League Baseball has launched an investigation into the matter.

A source familiar with Mizuhara and Ohtani's interactions told NBC News that Mizuhara initially told Ohtani's camp that he had accrued a large debt from gambling and sought out Ohtani to help him.

Mizuhara had reportedly said Ohtani agreed to help pay the debt, as long as Mizuhara gave up gambling, according to the source. As the news went public, Mizuhara changed his story to Ohtani's camp, the source said, and said what he had initially told them was not true, adding Ohtani had no idea he had been gambling. The source said Mizuhara allegedly stole the money from the star, authorizing the transfers without his knowledge.

Bass has said, “Mr. Mizuhara was placing bets mostly on international soccer and occasionally basketball and football, but never baseball.”

Mizuhara has not responded to recent requests by NBC News for comment.

Attorneys for Ohtani have described the baseball superstar as a “victim of a massive theft.”

Shohei Ohtani (left) speaks with interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (right) prior to being introduced by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Dec. 14, 2023. Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

What has Ohtani said about the controversy?

On March 25, Ohtani held a press conference at Dodger Stadium in which he addressed the matter, although he did not take questions from the media. He spoke and said he was the victim of theft, while his words were translated by his new translator, Will Ireton.

“I’m very sad and shocked that someone who I trusted has done this,” he said.

“I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do that on my behalf, and I have never went through a bookmaker to bet on sports,” he added.

Ohtani also reiterated that Mizuhara took the money without his knowledge.

Shohei Ohtani reacts after the third inning during the Dodgers' season-opening series against the San Diego Padres in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

“Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies,” he said.

“I do want to make it clear that I never bet on sports or have willfully sent money to the bookmaker,” he added.

What’s at stake?

The IRS is conducting a criminal investigation of Mizuhara and Major League Baseball launched its own investigation. Major League Baseball is very clear about its stance on gambling.

“Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has no duty to perform, shall be declared ineligible for one year,” it says in its rules.

Shohei Ohtani warms up near the batting cage in Goodyear, Arizona, before taking some swings during Dodgers spring training on Feb. 14. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

“Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible,” it continues.

Further, associating with a bookmaker carries a punishment that can be handed down by the Major League Baseball commissioner.

“Any player, umpire, or Club or League official or employee who places bets with illegal book makers, or agents for illegal book makers, shall be subject to such penalty as the Commissioner deems appropriate in light of the facts and circumstances of the conduct,” the rules state.