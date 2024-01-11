Seahawks coach Pete Carroll thanks wife in teary departure speech: ‘This is worth crying for’

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was moved to tears, confirming his departure from the team and thanking his wife for her part in his longtime coaching career.

During a Jan. 10 press conference, the 72-year-old Seahawks coach said that he would step down from his role of 14 seasons and transition to the role of an advisor for the team. While addressing the significant change, Carroll became emotional as he thanked his wife, Glena Goranson, for her considerable support throughout his tenure with the Seattle-based NFL football team.

In a clip shared by the NFL on X, Carroll could be seen being moved to tears as he spoke about his wife, who he called “the angel of my life.”

“I’ve been blessed with, like, the rarest of best friends and mentor, loving partner, the angel in my life,” Carroll said before becoming choked up with emotion.

“This is worth crying for,” he said, pausing to collect himself and pressing his hand to his hard.

“Glena, nobody would ever understand how significant,” he continued. “She had been through all of the stuff that we’ve been through and how important she is. She’s just been an angel in my life, and I owe you everything.”

Carroll’s departure was announced on Jan. 10 by Seattle Seahawks Chair Jody Allen in a statement issued to the NFL team’s official website.

“After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor,” the statement said in part.

“Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community,” the statement continued. “His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward.”

The statement concluded with the note, “Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family.”